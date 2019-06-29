Kamwenge district bids farewell to Kitagwenda

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kamwenge district has today bid farewell to Kitangwenda County which will become a district effective July 1, 2019. Kitagwenda has been one of the two counties that make up Kamwenge district.

Today, Kamwenge district chairman Aggrey Natuhamya formally saw off part of his territory with a declaration that Kitagwenda is now going to be an independent local government administrative unit and that it was the last time all the councillors were sitting together. He was speaking during a council sitting held at Kamwenge district council hall.

According to a transition report that was read by the Kamwenge Deputy chairperson Peter Asaba, Kitagwenda will be made up of six Sub Counties and two town councils. The Sub Counties are Nyabbani, Ntara, Kanara, Kicheche, Mahyoro and the Town Councils are Kabujogera and Ntara-Kicwamba.

However, the transition has come with a cost for the mother district. For instance, 972 technical staff of Kamwenge district have been transferred to Kitagwenda district in accordance with the dictates of the Local Government Act.

Some of the transferred staff include health workers, teachers, workers in the office of the Chief Administrative Officer and workers from the planning and education departments and they account for 42 per cent of the 2,318 technical staff that was in Kamwenge. Also, in line with the Local Government Act, Kamwenge has been forced to give part of its assets like computers, furniture and vehicles, to Kitagwenda.

Recently, Kamwenge District councillors approved 14 billion shillings for the new district with priority on works, health, and education. The government also sent 150 million Shillings to help in the construction of Kitagwenda Town Council offices.

However, Chairman Natuhamya asked Ministry of Public Service to ensure speedy replacement of staff transferred to Kitagwenda, saying their absence could severely affect service delivery in Kamwenge.

Even though some councillors tried to express dissatisfaction with how the assets had been shared with an argument that some of the vehicles left to Kamwenge were too old, the Speaker, John Bosco Tumuhimbise informed them that their views were unnecessary because it is only the Local Government Ministry that is legally mandated to carry out the allocation.

*****

URN