Kampala’s Mestil is front runner for 3 prizes at World Luxury Hotel Awards

Kampala, Uganda | AATC News by Prof. Wolfgang H. Thome | Kampala’s Mestil Hotel and Residences are favourites to bag three awards at the World Luxury Hotel Award Gala to be held at the Arctic Circle Hotel, Rovaniemi, Finland on October 12. A reliable source confirmed the development though the specific categories are yet to be confirmed.

The five star property in Nsambya just outside the Kampala city centre recently opened a new expanded conference facility next to the main hotel, tapping into the growing meeting market in Kampala.

The hotel is now managed by Chris Pollard, formerly GM of the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, before he went into private consulting practice in South Africa.

READ FULL STORY HERE (click)