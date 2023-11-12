Kampala Wins Global Award for Sustainable Development Cities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The capital city of Uganda, Kampala, was awarded the inaugural Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities, also known as the Shanghai Award. The award was presented at the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Cities Day China Observance, which was held in Shanghai from October 28 to October 31, 2023.

UN-Habitat and the Shanghai government jointly established the Shanghai Award to recognise cities and municipalities worldwide that have made significant progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. 54 cities from 16 countries submitted applications for the award, representing a diverse range of urban development levels, incomes, and demographics.

Kampala’s victory in the Shanghai Award is a well-deserved recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. The award is also a source of inspiration for other cities around the world as they strive to build a more sustainable future for all.