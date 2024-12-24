Kampala set to host African Union Agriculture Summit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe International Airport is ready to receive more than 1,000 dignitaries including 50 presidents for the African Union Agriculture Summit in Kampala next month.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) and the airport management on Friday completed a two-day dry run at the Airport, simulating the arrival and departure processes of 50 Heads of Government and over 1,000 VIP delegates.

The dignitaries are expected to attend the Extra-Ordinary Summit on Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programmes (CAADP) at Speke Resort, Munyonyo from January 9 to 11, 2025.

UCAA Principal Public Affairs Officer, Kenneth Otim said all is in place to give the visitors the best experience without major disruptions for ordinary travels.

He advised departing passengers to plan and get to the Airport early to avoid missing their flights as the single road to the airport will likely be busier than usual.

Otim says that the airport traffic police will be directing motorists to park at designated parking areas to have seamless facilitation for both departing and arriving passengers.

The Extraordinary Summit on the Post Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) is organised by the AU and is expected The Extraordinary Summit will be hosted by the Government of Uganda.

Dignitaries will deliver statements on the consideration of the draft Kampala Declaration (which provides a vision for transforming Africa’s Agrifood Systems for the period 2026-2035) and the CAADP Ten-Year Strategy and Action Plan (2026-2035).

Also due to be deliberated on is the draft Statute of the Africa Food Safety Agency; and the report on the selection of African Union Centres of Excellence for Research and Training in Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation and Ecosystems Management.

The Kampala summit comes as Uganda continues to default on some commitments in the CAADP, particularly on agriculture financing.

Particularly, CAADP aims for a 6 percent annual growth rate in the agricultural sector, with African Union member states required to allocate at least 10 percent of their budgets to agriculture.

The sector is said to grow by about 5 percent annually while its contribution to GDP grew by 0.5 percent to 24.6 percent last financial year.

However, annual budgetary allocation to the sector fell by more than half from 2.2 trillion to 1.6 trillion shillings this financial year.

The government insists that it allocates much more resources to the sector through related programmes like research, Operation Wealth Creation, roads and water, among others.

However, the AU reports that despite the CAADP commitments by governments, not more than 20 percent of Sub-Saharan African countries have achieved the 10 percent threshold.

Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has urged all Ugandans, particularly political leaders to support Uganda’s hosting of the summit, saying it will improve Uganda’s global reputation as a conference destination, and showcase Uganda as an icon of peace in Africa.

Held under the theme of sustainable and agri-food systems for a healthy and prosperous Africa, the event will start with technical teams meeting before the ministers meeting and finally the heads of state on the third day.

“It is an opportunity for the country to guide and shape continental policies and strategies in the agricultural sector and related sector for the next 10 years,” the minister says.

URN