Kampala set to host first-ever hair and beauty expo awards

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | ‘The Hair & Beauty Affair’ is a social event and platform established to showcase & celebrate the work of beauty artisans working behind-the-scenes, all over the country.

The event features a Beauty EXPO, awarding ceremony, Workshops, Runway Showcases and Entertainment Happening for 3 days starting on Friday 27th to Sunday 29th, this May 2022 from 10:00 am- 8:00 pm every day at Movit – (in Industrial Area) with Free Entrance to the general public.

According to Hunter M. Nsubuga of Eminent Brandz LTD who are the executive producers of the show, Uganda has a robust Beauty & Cosmetology industry that has continuously been growing in size and evolving over the years, this industry employs a reasonably big percentage of the population with the youth as the majority and the services offered cuts across age and class factions.

“Our vision is to uplift and maintains the best practice & standards in the beauty industry through inspiring, educating and elevating cosmetology professionals, students and entrepreneurs,” he said.

“This event is a platform to showcase craftsmanship, and talent, celebrate excellence and bring together Uganda’s Beauty Industry professionals and stakeholders for the cause of uplifting and maintaining the best practice & standards in the Beauty Industry” Nsubuga added.

He went on to say that the Project is packaged and crafted to bring together and benefit Beauty products and service consumers, investors, entrepreneurs, employees, students, Salons, Barbershops, Spas, Nail parlours, Make-up Studios, Tattoo artists, Photographers, Manufactures of beauty products, Product distributors, product retailers and whole-sellers, skin doctors (Dermatologist), gyms & health clubs and government regulators.

Both individuals and organizations are invited to participate in this event by booking space in the exhibition area and attending the workshops. All activities are free to the general public.