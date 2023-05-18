Kampala Police investigating suspected suicide by shooting in Wandegeya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wandegeya police are investigating a suspected suicide by shooting involving Rogers Atuhaire, a private guard with SGA Security Company. Atuhaire is said to have taken his own life at Mukwasi building along Buganda Road in Kampala around 9 am this morning.

A statement by Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson shows that the deceased had been deployed at this duty station for the last two days. “Initial reports suggest that Okudu David, a day guard who had arrived for duty, discovered the deceased. David reported hearing the sound of a gun being cocked, assuming it was a routine safety precaution,” said Owoyesigyire.

He immediately notified the police of what had transpired. Owoyesigyire explains that upon arrival at the scene, the police made several observations. “Atuhaire Rogers was found lying in a pool of blood, with a bullet wound on his throat that had penetrated his head. Further investigations have revealed that Atuhaire was working alongside Namumanya Mary for the night duty,” he said.

He says that as part of the ongoing investigation process, the police have recorded witness statements, collected relevant exhibits, and taken in six people for questioning to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

“A comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident will be carried out and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” the statement said. This is the third incident of gun violence involving a private security guard within a space of one week.

URN