Kampala Metropolitan Rapid Bus Transport investors here

Entebbe, Uganda| PPU| Uganda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinese investors for three key projects.

President Yoweri Museveni witnessed the signing of the projects, which will see an East Africa-China Manufacturing, Trade and Exhibition Centre centre set up in Uganda. The other projects will see an establisment of a three-fold venture in food export and launch of the The Kampala Metropolitan Rapid Bus Transport project to resolve the transport congestion problem in the capital city.

The proposed $200 million East African – China Manufacturing, Trade and Exhibition Centre, is to be established on a 355,000 Square Metre piece of land in Bugolobi while the $25 abattoir project in the South Western part of the country, is expected to slaughter 200 cows per day for beef production. Under the proposed Kampala Metropolitan Rapid Bus Transport, with an investment portfolio of $40 million, will have 26 bus stations and 6 bus terminals established.

The MOU was signed by State Minister for Animal Industry, Joy Kabatsi, on behalf of the Government of Uganda while the Chief Executive of East Africa International Trade Company, Wang Shujun along with Executive Director of Wanton Think Tank, Lijun He and Jingshi, an outstanding entrepreneur, initialed it on behalf of the Chinese investment group.

The ceremony took place at State House, Entebbe and was witnessed by President Museveni and the Chinese envoy to Uganda, Ambassador Zheng Zhugiang.

“The Kampala Metropolitan Rapid Bus Transport project is a necessity. We should not continue to have so many cars with limited capacity,” Museveni said.

The investor is expected to construct 26 rapid bus stations, 420 stage shelters and an initial 400 buses with a carting capacity of 74 passengers.

“I know that many people have invested in taxis and boda bodas. I have suggested to the investor that taxi owners under their umbrella group be given an opportunity to buy shares in the bus company,” Museveni said, adding that “I will sit with the taxi and boda boda authorities to consolidate a favourable way forward for all parties.”