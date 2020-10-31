Kampala likely to flood more – Report

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of people drowning due to flooding is projected to increase as Kampala city faces a shocking rise in climate change-related risks. This is according to a report; the water risk scenarios estimate research conducted by the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Launched ahead of the World Cities’ Day 2020, marked today, the reports puts Kampala on the list of 100 other cities that are expected to suffer the greatest rise in water risk problems by 2050. The risks include flooding, drowning, prolonged hot seasons and water scarcity, among others.

The report further reveals that Kampala faces the 7th highest increase in the water risks above for cities across Africa with a 10 per cent rise by the year 2050. WWF country director David Duri observes an urgent need to reclaim the preserve of urban wetlands to save the city from a high price resulting from worsening water risks.

Human activity and the destruction of wetlands has over the years been highlighted as the main cause of flooding in the city, even after light rains. Flooding is mainly seen in the city suburbs of Kyambogo-Banda, Kabuusu, Kinawataka, Kyebando-Nsooba, Bwaise, Namungoona, Nalukolongo, parts of Kasubi, Katanga, Katwe, Namasuba, Zana, and even in the city centre.

Duri mentioned Bugolobi Wetlands, Nakivubo channel, Mayanja wetland along Mityana road and others which have been encroached on, raising the risk of uncontrollable water scenarios on people’s lives and their businesses.

He added that while enhancing enforcement measures of the already existing laws, city authorities not only in Kampala but also in the newly created cities should push for new tougher legislation and regulatory frameworks to mitigate climate change.

Beria Namanya, the WWF Water Governance Manager advises that cities like Kampala can avoid the worst-case scenario by supporting efforts to control greenhouse gas emissions, and investing in Nature based Solutions that build resilience to water risks.

Ritah Kyategeka, the WWF Policy Advocacy and communications Manager called on leaders to engage in more drastic sensitization efforts among communities to highlight to them the water scarcity danger facing them and the future generations, so that they also rise against climate change.

World Cities Day 2020 is the seventh global celebration since the day was launched on 31 October 2014 in Shanghai, China Under the theme of Better City, Better Life.

The day aims to focus the international community’s attention on urbanisation as a central issue for development and to encourage cooperation among countries in meeting opportunities and addressing urban challenges towards sustainable development.

It also seeks to promote global interest in urbanization and engender international cooperation to address the challenges of urbanization, thereby contributing to sustainable urban development. The sub-theme for this year is Valuing our communities and cities.

