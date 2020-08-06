Kampala division councilors, artists join Bobi’s NUP party

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Some opposition party councilors from Kampala divisions have joined National Union Party under the leadership of Presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The councilors who include Kampala Capital City Authority speaker, Abubaker Kawalya , Muhammed Segirinya, the Kawempe councilor and Lubaga South Woman councilor were officially received at the party’s offices in Kamwokya on Thursday.

Clad in People Power Red berets, the councilors were unveiled by the Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alongside other party officials.

The councilors pledged to contest as National Unity Platform during the upcoming 2021 general elections.

Farida Nakabugo, the woman councilor Lubaga South who has been the Forum for Democratic Change party caucus chairperson at city hall joins Robert Kyagulanyi’s party so that they can deliver good governance to the country.

Kawempe North Councilor, Mohammad Ssegirinya says he has done mobilization in his area and assured the Kyagulanyi leadership of votes in their bid for presidency.

Meanwhile, some artists including Ronald Mayinja of the Golden Band and comedian, Muyonjo Hussein Ibanda alias Swengere also announced joining National Unity Platform(NUP).

Mayinja also received the NUP party card. He pledged to work with the party leadership to ensure change in the 2021 presidential elections.

Mayinja says that after he visited President Museveni, he found out that the plans Museveni had were for himself and his family and that Bobi Wine needs to redirect the country into the right direction.

Bobi Wine welcomed fellow artists into the party and urged them to embrace unity. He says that it is through supporting each other with truth that the target mission can be achieved.

On Wednesday, Research World International released presidential polls that had put Bobi Wine in the second position with 22% and President Museveni in the lead with 47%.

But Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu said he has not been availed with the poll results, he did not believe in the findings.

He called upon Ugandans with a big following on social media to conduct their own and compare their results with those of Research World International for comparison.

******

URN