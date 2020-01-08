Kampala CID boss, 20 others appointed for UN mission jobs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area –KMP’s head of Criminal Investigations Department –CID, Johnson Dale Olal, has been appointed alongside 20 others for United Nations –UN mission jobs.

At the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police –SSP, Olal is the most senior officer among the 21 police personnel deployed for UN Mission in South Sudan.

SSP Olal, according to a document released by Police’s Director of Peace Support Operations-Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Grace Turyagumanawe, is supposed to report to UN Mission alongside his juniors before the end of this week.

“The under-listed police officers are to be deployed in South Sudan under the United Nations Missions in South Sudan. They are hereby instructed to hand over office and report to police headquarters,” reads AIGP Turyagumanawe message.

The list contains three Superintendents of Police –SPs who include Aminsi Kayondo from Rwenzori West region, Prudence Haguma, from CID headquarters at Kibuli, Allan Roberts Atuheire, from Logistics and Engineering directorate.

Assistant Superintendents of Police –ASPs on the list include Anslem Mugisa, from Counter-Terrorism –CT Directorate, Joseph Akatuhwera, from Kigezi region. Three Inspectors of Police –IPs appointed for the UN jobs include Julius Muzigiti, from Crime Intelligence, Bob Ayo, from Medical Unit Nsambya and Emmanuel Tawu, from Police Training School –PTS at Kabalye, in Masindi District.

AIGP Turyagumanawe’s list also contains six Assistant Inspectors of Police who include Grace Aporo, from Omoro District, Robert Icoot, from Forensic department, Jesca Accord, from Human Resource Development –HRD, Florence Achede, from Lira, Christopher Sekinyango, from CT and Silas Draku, from Police Training School Kabalye.

The rest of the officers were drawn three out of the eighteen Policing Divisions in KMP. These include Sgt Jonathan Maduku, from Kakiri Division, Constable Peter Kwenyi, from Nsangi Division and Valeria Tusiime, from Old Kampala Division.

There are more than 900 officers who recently sat interviews for UN Mission jobs in Somalia and they are now being assessed. The shortlisted one will be deployed before this year ends to serve a one-year term.

