Kampala central PWD aspirants accuse EC of neglect

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Persons with disabilities – PWDs eyeing different leadership positions in Kampala central division have expressed discontent at the Electoral Commission officials in the city divisions for neglecting them.

Although nominations started at 9am, our reporter found several PWD aspirants at Kampala central division unattended to. Some of the aspirants were standing while others occupied the available seats.

Two hours into the nomination, the PWDs started speaking on top of their voices accusing the election officials of neglecting them. Some of the aspirants told URN that they had health problems that couldn’t allow them to either sit or stand for long.

Peter Ategeka, a contestant for the position of PWD councillor for Kampala central expressed their discontent.

After a while, election officials led by the Kampala central returning officer, Doreen Musiime calmed down the PWDs and agreed to make a special nomination arrangement for them. Musiime told URN that it wasn’t EC’s intention to mishandle the PWDs.

******

URN