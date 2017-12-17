When Kampala came to a standstill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hours after the end of a two-day review workshop on Kampala’s Institutional and Infrastructure Developments at which recommendations were made to improve the traffic situation in the city, police sprang into action – by staying away from all roads. The result was a disaster for motorists.

“Because it is said the Police are responsible for jams. We are allowing the traffic lights to function normally without Police interference,” tweeted AIGP Asan Kasingye on Friday as chaos rained on the streets of the city, with many stuck in jam well into midnight.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) responded to Kasingye immediately. “At the #KIIDP2Review, our recommendation was very clear – that Traffic Police focuses on ENFORCING traffic regulations and apprehending errant drivers and riders rather-than OVERRIDING the traffic lights. But not to withdraw from the streets.”

Police were criticised in the Wednesday and Thursday 2nd Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project (KIIDP- 2) workshop for focusing on manning the traffic lights and not apprehending traffic law breakers. Key stakeholders that attended included the World Bank, consultants, contractors, Uganda Traffic Police and project implementers KCCA.

The KIIDP-2 review workshop aimed to assess progress and to determine whether the US$ 183.75 million project is achieving its intended objectives improve urban mobility for inclusive economic growth.

A World Bank Senior team was in Kampala and inspected work done including pavements, traffic signals, junctions.

Over the past two years, the project has registered significant achievements. Through this project, several city roads and junctions were widened and constructed plus associated infrastructure for instance Fairway, Kira – Bukoto, Bwaise, Makerere Hill Road, and current works on Bakuli-Nankulabye-Kasubi road; A Multi Modal Urban Transport Master plan was developed; plus a Drainage Master plan is now updated.

There was a heated discussion at the Kampala Workshop, with many asking why Traffic Police is not allowing the traffic lights to do their work.

KCCA head Jennifer Musisi came out strongly saying, “when the Police intercepts the functioning of these lights, this wastes our heavy investment and also breeds a culture of law breakers yet the Police are law enforcers”

The World Bank team led by their Senior Urban Specialist weighed in strongly. “The Bank has invested a substantial amount of money in putting up these traffic signals. The Traffic Police should consider enforcing the traffic rules rather-than overriding the lights. Let the lights do their job,” she said.

Kampala Central Division Mayor, Charles Sserunjogi added, “Police, allow the system to function. The citizens will learn and respect the functioning system.”

