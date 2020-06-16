Kampala Archdiocese asks parents to teach catechism at home

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Archdiocese has called upon guardians and parents to undertake the catechetical instruction and subsequent formation for their children during the lockdown so that they keep the initiation of the faith uninterrupted even during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Catechetical instruction is a very important component that helps young Christians and adult converts to understand doctrines in the Catholic Church including among others liturgy, prayers, and morality. It also prepares children and adult converts for first communion and confirmation sacraments.

Kampala Archdiocese has a fully-fledged department to undertake the job. Each parish has a father in charge who is helped by catechists. The formation also has a curriculum with three basic levels including pre-eucharist lessons (Kalumwezi) taught to children of 7-10 years, pre-confirmation and admission of converts commonly referred to as Mugigi (10-13 years).

The Director of the Social Communications Department of Kampala Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Joseph Mukasa Nkeera notes that the lockdown cannot in any way stop the initiation and enriching of children in their faith thus a decision to turn to parents so that they take up the role which is largely exercised by catechists.

Rev. Fr. Timothy Lukananso, the assistant parish priest at St Mary’s Cathedral Parish Rubaga shares that when schools reopen and religious education classes start up again, they will be assessing individual children to examine whether they have achieved basic competences as far as basic religious doctrines are concerned.

Rev. Fr. Lukananso says in addition to the said assessment, which can be oral or written, the catechists will try to give complementary teachings and candidates who will have obtained satisfying competence will be given subsequent sacraments which mark the end of each level.

However, the development has since attracted mixed reactions from lay Christians with a section opposing the request arguing that most parents might not be able to take on the task. Sarah Nabukenya, a resident of Nansana says that many parents don’t know what to teach and how to deliver it.

“You can’t teach what you don’t know. Catechism courses are formal with a full curriculum and range of topics and subjects to be taught. Leaving it to parents might not be good, but we still cannot defy the church,” says Nabukenya.

On the contrary, Margret Nalugo, a resident of Rubaga says that ideally initiating children to the faith is a parents’ and Godparents’ role which had been abandoned.

“Teaching your children basics of the faith like making the sign of the cross, reciting prayers and other teachings as given in the catechism book is something simple and any catholic parent can do. We studied the same things,” says Nalugo

Rev Fr Nkeera also sides with Nalugo arguing that the subject matter shouldn’t be looked at as a complex matter and those who are not sure of what to teach to their children should buy reading materials that are cheaply sold ever sub parish in addition to consultation.

******

URN