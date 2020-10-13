Kalungu district official arrested over stolen gov’t land

Kalungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Detectives attached to the Inspectorate of Government have arrested Kalungu District Local Government Principal Township Officer, Joel Ddamba who has been on the run for five months.

According to the Spokesperson of IGG, Munira Ali, Ddamba has been arrested from his hideout in Masaka district after being hunted for five months to answer to charges of loss of public property, abuse of office, corruption and conspiracy to defraud.

The Inspectorate alleges that in June 2013, while employed as Senior Assistant Town Clerk for Katwe – Butego Division in Masaka Municipal Council, Ddamba fraudulently disposed of the Division land found along Kampala Road at Mutuba Musisi Garden in Masaka.

The grabbed land was allegedly sold to businessman Moses Kallisa without the approval or knowledge of the Division/Municipal Authorities. For this same conduct, Ddamba is also charged with abuse of office for breaching procurement laws and guidelines, an arbitrary act that is prejudicial to the interest of the government of Uganda which is his employer.

Ddamba’s co accused, businessman Moses Kallisa is accused of corruption for having procured the land in question and purchased it and transferred it into his names without knowledge and approval from the relevant authorities. Kallisa, who appeared before the Anti-Corruption court sometime back, he has since been granted bail.

The arrest by Ddamba follows the July 24 2020 warrant of arrest issued by Grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe of the Anti-Corruption Court to any police officer directing them to arrest him upon sight.

“You are hereby directed to arrest the said accused number one Joel Ddamba and produce him before me Magistrate Grade One His Worship Asiimwe Abert of the Anti-Corruption Court Kololo as soon as an arrest is effected”, reads the summons in part.

The IGG spokesperson Munira has told URN that the accused is being brought to Kampala from Masaka by detectives waiting to be arraigned in court on Tuesday for plea taking.

URN