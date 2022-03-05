Kaliro district khadhi resigns

Kaliro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Yahaya Nalemo, the Kaliro district khadhi has resigned from his position over undisclosed reasons.

Prior to his resignation, Nalemo was entangled in endless leadership struggles with a section of Muslims who accused him of fueling the creation of divisions amongst his fellow leaders.

A section of Muslim leaders accused him of attempting to sell off part of the prime land hosting their largest mosque within the district known as Bukumankola, which is located in Kaliro town council.

The misunderstandings resulted into physical confrontations between Nalemo’s loyalists and his accusers in January 2022, prompting police intervention which later ended in the arrest of three suspects, who were later released on police bond.

Muzamiru Nsimbi, the secretary of Kaliro Muslim district council says that there was mismanagement of funds meant for clerical activities, which in turn left them at loggerheads with Nalemo.

“Nalemo had sidelined the council members, he was not providing proper accountability for the funds meant for both clerical activities and the general development of our Muslim district, an act which largely angered a section of Muslim faithful to lose trust in him,” he said.

Busoga Muslim region khadhi, Sheikh Hussein Bowa told journalists on Saturday that they resolved to hold harmonization and conciliatory meetings between the worrying parties with an aim of seeking lasting solutions to end the misunderstandings in vain.

Bowa stresses that all their engagements were characterized by counter accusations with both parties faulting each other of intrigue and bias, which in the long run frustrated the essence of dialoging over the same.

Bowa says that he had organized their last meeting which would be sealed off with Friday prayers, however, Nalemo instead wrote to him a resignation letter and further notified him on how he had lost interest in the dialogue.

He adds that they shall assign a caretaker khadhi in one week’s time, who will serve in acting capacity as they wait for Uganda Muslim Supreme council officials to organize elections of a substantive district khadhi.

