Kalembe suspends campaigns over lack of funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent Presidential Candidate, Nancy Linda Kalembe, has halted her campaigns over lack of funds.

Kalembe is seeking 125 to 150 Million Shillings to canvass for votes in the remaining 77 districts in 36 days.

Kalembe says that she needs the money to print posters, banners, purchase public address systems, accommodation, food, transport, and medication for his campaign team.

According to Kalembe, she uses one to three Million Shillings a day depending on where she is campaigning.

Kalembe who started her campaign in Jinja on November 12, 2020, went to Eastern Uganda, Northern, West Nile, Bugishu and Karamoja sub-regions. She has missed three days of campaigns in Masindi, Hoima, Kyankwanzi, Kikuube, Kiryandongo, Kyenjojo, Kagadi, Kakumiro, and Bundibugyo.

Kalembe says that for the time being, she will be using the media to campaign as she solicits for funds from well-wishers.

Kalembe’s manifesto titled ‘leaving no one behind’, entails empowering 56 tribes of Uganda, community businesses, farming, job creation, land security, better education, health, agriculture and putting in place response teams for disasters and pandemics.

Ali Kaku, a resident of Luwafu village in Kampala thinks that Kalembe, as the only female candidate in the race should be supported to maintain the female voice in 2021 presidential campaign and elections. He says based on what he has heard from her campaign trail, she is a promising candidate with a good manifesto despite lacking campaign resources.

Milika Kwagalakwe, a supporter of Kalembe says it is by the mercy of God that she is campaigning well despite facing challenges from security personnel, poor roads.

URN