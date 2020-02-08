Kalangala health facility in acute blood shortage

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An acute blood shortage has hit Kalangala Health Center IV.

Micheal Suuna, a medical officer at Kalangala Health Center IV says the facility lacks blood for any emergency that may occur.

The facility receives an average of three women each day in need of C-section, which requires blood transfusion.

Samuel Mugisha, the In Charge of Kalangala Health Center IV has confirmed the blood shortage crisis.

One requires moving 90 kilometers on land and about 2.1 nautical miles on water to get to Masaka to get blood. This has left many people in Kalangala in need of blood with nowhere to turn for help.

Kalangala Health Center IV gets blood from Masaka Regional Blood bank.

Some patients interviewed by our reporter on Saturday morning, said that sometimes health workers are forced to travel to Masaka hospital to secure blood before they can operate on them.

Samuel Mugisha, the Kalangala Health Center Four in charge says there is need for government to institute a functional blood bank to provide adequate blood for the people in the island district to cater for their medical needs.

Private operators in Kalangala led by Kalangala Infrastructure Services Limited have started a drive to collect blood from residents to ensure adequate supply at Kalangala health center IV.

Ibrahim Ssenyonga, the Manager Uganda Red Cross Society in Kalangala, says the campaign will help island dwellers to donate blood such that in case of any eventuality, people can easily access blood for treatment.

The Managing Director Kalangala Infrastructure Services Limited, John Opondo says the blood donation drive will help them acquire enough blood to avoid patients getting through the dilapidated murrum road to Masaka hospital each time on referral.

