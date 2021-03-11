Kakumiro gives wetland enchroachers six months to vacate

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wetland encroachers in Kakumiro district have six months to voluntarily vacate the wetlands or face the wrath of the law. The encroachers are currently planting rice, tomatoes and cabbages among other crops in the wetlands.

The major wetlands that have been degraded are Mabengere that is found in Kisiita and Mpasana sub-counties, Mpongo also in Mpasana sub county and Kabale in Katikara sub county. Now, Kakumiro District Natural Resources Committee and District Security Committee have given the encroacher’s a six months ultimatum to vacate or face forceful eviction.

The two committees reached the decision in a heated meeting on Thursday morning. Daniel Kikoola, the Kakumiro Resident District Commissioner-RDC says they resolved that the encroachers vacate after six months because many have already planted crops they need to harvest.

He says that they have resolved that leaders at all levels in the district sensitize residents in the five months about the dangers of wetland degradation.

Yudaya Nakinga, the Kakumiro District Natural Resources Officer says that when the six months elapse, they will immediately evict the encroachers. Joseph Sentayi, the Kakumiro LC 5 chairperson says the grace-period is meant to give space to those who have already planted crops to harvest them.

Patrick Kasibante, one of the people who have planted rice in Mabengere wetland says they don’t have land for farming. He says the six months given to them to vacate the wetlands are enough to allow them to harvest their crops.

Two people were arrested in the district last week for cultivating in wetlands. Simon Samadhi and Stephen Atulinda were picked up in a joint operation involving police and National Environmental Management Authority-NEMA.

They were caught red-handed cultivating rice in Mabengere and Larokarungi wetlands in Kisiita and Mwitanzige sub-counties respectively. President Yoweri Museveni has severally issued directives to wetland encroachers across the country to vacate in vain.

Section 36 of the National Environment Act provides for the protection of wetlands and prohibits reclamation, erection of illegal structures and empowers authorities to demolish any structure that is fixed in, on, under or above any wetland.

The Act also empowers districts to manage wetlands within their jurisdictions and ensure that their boundaries are clearly demarcated so that even as water levels and wetland vegetation recedes, the communities are clear on where the boundaries lie.

