Kakoba College Director on the spot as academic transcripts delay for four years

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Students of Kakoba College of Computer and Vocational Studies have stormed the office of the Mbarara City Commissioner accusing the Director Godson Zabasheija of failing to release their academic transcripts.

The students said they sought the intervention of the RCC after waiting patiently with the director for the last five years but failed to fulfill his obligation.

The over 200 students who graduated from the institute from 2018 to 2021 after doing Uganda business Technical Examinations Board Exams have not received their academic transcripts despite paying all the required fees.

They accuse the school director Zabasheija of failing to pay the Uganda business Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) a body charged with examining both the Business and Technical institute’s registration fees.

The Students who allege that they paid one hundred and Eighty thousand shillings per semester as UBTEB registration were only given their final results but have since not received their certificates from the Body.

Zabasheija faulted the delay of the academic transcripts on some students had not fully paid and the body was demanding the institute.

James Mwesigye the Mbarara City Commissioner tasked Zabasheija to present to his office the names of the students he was claiming haven’t paid, to guide his investigations into the matter.

Mwesigye gave Zabashaija two weeks to sort out his issues with the examining body and give the students their academic transcripts.

When contacted for a comment, the Communications Officer UBTEB Nalisi Kambaho said he wasn’t aware of UBTEB delaying certificates, and promised to get back to this reporter.

*****

URN