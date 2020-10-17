Kajwengye seals battle for NRM flag in Nyabushozi as nominations close

Kiruhura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ambassador Wilson Kajwengye has today been nominated to contest for the Nyabushozi county parliamentary seat in Kiruhura district, ending bickering on the right aspirant for the National Resistance Movement-NRM ticket.

He was endorsed by the party after Residual elections held on Thursday. According to results released by the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr Tanga Odoi, Ambassador Kajwengye polled 25,310 votes to defeat his closest rival Col. Fred Mwesigye who had 25,290 votes.

In the initial result, from the NRM party primaries, the incumbent Nyabushozi County MP Col. Fred Mwesigye had been declared the winner with 36,147 votes while Kajwengye had with 13,248 votes. The other challenger Christopher Bakashaba had polled 5,601 votes. He contested the result citing Voter Bribery, Intimidation, and Fraud.

Kajwengye says the hustle he has gone through has inspired him to ensure that any election official who conspires to falsify figures and alter documents in favour of one candidate against the other is arrested for usurping the power of the people.

He adds that his victory after a long wait and presidential directives is a sign that the people had won against impunity.

Others that have been nominated to contest for the Nyabushozi county seat include Christopher Bakashaba, an independent candidate and Apollo Tumusiime Kareega, from the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT.

********

URN