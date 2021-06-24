Kainerugaba named commander UPDF land forces

✳ Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) – Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi (General)

✳ Deputy CDF – Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu

✳ Commander Land Forces – Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

✳ Joint Chief of Staff – Maj. Gen. Leopold Eric Kyanda

✳ Maj Gen Sam Okidinig Deputy Commander, Land forces

✳ Brig Gen Bob Ogik, Chief of Staff land forces

✳ Brig Daniel Kakono, Commander Field Artillery

✳ Brig Gen Peter Chandia, AG Commander SFC

✳ Brig Gen Felix Buzisoori 12/c Commander SFC

✳ Lt Gen Charles Angina – to Foreign Affairs

✳ Maj Gen Sam Kavuma – PWC 21/c

✳ Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu to civil service

✳ Maj Gen Kasura Kyomukama to civil service

✳ Brig Gen Charles Kisembo – Commandeant Kyankwanzi

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Gen Wilson Mbadi has been named the new UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, taking over from Gen David Muhoozi, while Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of SFC, is the new Commander Land forces.

Joint Chief of Staff is Maj. Gen. Leopold Eric Kyanda. The appointments are made by the Commander in Chief, President Yoweri Museveni.

Great UPDF leaders again. Viva Jeshi la Ulinzi wa Wanainchi Wa Uganda. Hongereni Vyongozi vyetu pic.twitter.com/DtfsTTT3kE — Deo Akiiki (@DeoAkiiki) June 24, 2021