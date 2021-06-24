Friday , June 25 2021
Kainerugaba named commander UPDF land forces

The Independent June 24, 2021 The News Today 2 Comments

Muhoozi (left) takes over from Elwelu as Commander land forces. Elwelu now deputy CDF.

✳ Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) – Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi (General)
✳ Deputy CDF – Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu
✳ Commander Land Forces – Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba
✳ Joint Chief of Staff – Maj. Gen. Leopold Eric Kyanda
✳ Maj Gen Sam Okidinig Deputy Commander, Land forces
✳ Brig Gen Bob Ogik, Chief of Staff land forces
✳ Brig Daniel Kakono, Commander Field Artillery
✳ Brig Gen Peter Chandia, AG Commander SFC
✳ Brig Gen Felix Buzisoori 12/c Commander SFC
✳ Lt Gen Charles Angina – to Foreign Affairs
✳ Maj Gen Sam Kavuma – PWC 21/c
✳ Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu to civil service
✳ Maj Gen Kasura Kyomukama to civil service
✳ Brig Gen Charles Kisembo – Commandeant Kyankwanzi

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Gen Wilson Mbadi has been named the new UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, taking over from Gen David Muhoozi, while Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of SFC, is the new Commander Land forces.

Joint Chief of Staff is Maj. Gen. Leopold Eric Kyanda. The appointments are made by the Commander in Chief, President Yoweri Museveni.

2 comments

  1. Ewotu Benard
    June 25, 2021 at 9:38 am

    Congratulations to our Generals but soldiers a suffering of AWOl issues pliz take us back

  2. skabwera
    June 25, 2021 at 11:23 am

    The muhoozi project

