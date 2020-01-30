KAGAME: Rwanda not yet ready to reciprocate Ugandan gesture

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Paul Kagame has said Rwanda will only ‘open the border’ after Uganda stops alleged detention of their citizens and support of dissident groups.

Kagame said the recent high profile release by Uganda of nine Rwandans held over various charges in Kampala, was not a good enough gesture for his country to respond to.

“The matter is simple. Not a question of saying I do that, you do that. No, for us it’s one thing,” he said at at luncheon for Diplomatic Corps in Kigali on Wednesday.

“Now, if you stop [detentions], and second, if you really stop associating with these groups you have been giving support to in order to destabilise our country, automatically the borders would be open. It’s automatic. It’s just a direct consequence, a result of the other.”

He added that, “What I am being asked to do is say Rwandans can start comfortably going to Uganda. That’s what I am being asked. And I am holding on to that because I am not yet comfortable that I can tell Rwandans to start doing that.”

He confirmed that Rwandan and Ugandan leaders will soon will be going back to Angola again to review progress where it has been made, and reasons for lack of it in other cases.

CLICK TO READ FULL SPEECH HERE