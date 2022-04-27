Kagadi nurse found dead in drug shop

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A nurse from Kagadi General hospital in Kagadi district has been found dead in her private drug shop in Nyankoma village, Galiboleka sub county.

The deceased is 60-year-old Peruse Banura, who has been working in the male ward at Kagadi General hospital.

Her lifeless body was discovered by her relatives who had gone to find out why she never surfaced at home over the weekend.

The deceased’s brother, Godfrey Ategeka says that they got concerned after making several phone calls to Banura’s cell phone in vain.

Simon Peter Tumusiime, the administrator of Kagadi general hospital says that Banura left work on Friday evening in perfect health.

He says that Banura’s death is a shock to the hospital management.

Moses Muzima Kiconco, the Kagadi district police commander told our reporter that they are waiting for a post-mortem report from Mulago National Referral hospital to commence investigations.

