Kagadi man spears brother to death

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kagadi is hunting for a 24-year-old man for allegedly spearing his biological brother to death.

The suspect is Muhindo Sikawa, a resident of Muzizi A Vilage Kyaterekera sub county in Kagadi district.

He is accused of spearing to death Bwambale Kikawa 26, his biological brother and a resident of the same area. The incident occurred on March 14,2021 at around 6pm.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region Police spokesperson explains that on March 14, 2021 while in Muzizi village, Sikawa who is currently on the run picked a quarrel over yet unknown reasons with his sister only identified as Biira. This resulted into a fight between the duo.

During the fight, Kikawa rushed to rescue his sister and in the process Sikawa picked a spear that he used to stab his biological brother to death. He stabbed him in the stomach killing him instantly.

After killing his brother, Sikawa took off to yet an unknown destination.

The body of the deceased was picked and taken to Kagadi General hospital for postmortem and later handed over to the relatives for burial.

Simiyoni Karaba, the deceased’s father says he was shocked after he learnt that his son was stabbed by his biological brother.

According to Hakiza, once the suspect is apprehended, he will be arraigned before court to be charged with murder.

********

URN