Kagadi hospital stuck with unclaimed body

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Management of Kagadi General Hospital is stuck with a body of yet to be identified man.

A nurse at Kagadi General Hospital who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity since she is not authorized to speak to the press says the man in his 40s was rushed in critical condition to the health facility by police who found him dumped by the road side in Kyenzige Cell Kyenzige Town Council-Kagadi District on Saturday last week.

However, he was soon pronounced dead at Kagadi general hospital on the fateful day.

According the nurse, the body has since been lying at Kagadi General hospital mortuary unclaimed since the deceased had no document identifying him or the place he came from at the time he was dumped by the road.

Peter Simon Aimai, the officer in charge of operations at Kagadi central police station says at the time they discovered the man, there was no any document on his body identifying him and it is difficult for both the police and the hospital management to trace for relatives of the deceased.

Aimai says the body was found with bruises on the head, an indication that he could have been hit with a blunt object before he was dumped in the area.

He adds that the deceased is not known to the area LC1 officials and the residents adding that he could have been transported from other places and dumped in the area.

He says if no one shows up to claim the body, police will liaise with Kagadi town Council management to have the body buried and it will only be exhumed when his relatives come to claim the body.

Aimai appeals to members of the public with missing persons to cross check with the police and the hospital management to verify if the body is for their relative or not.

By mid-morning on Monday no one had showed up to claim the body.

********

URN