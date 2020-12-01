Kagadi district headquarters closed over COVID-19

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kagadi district local government headquarters have been thrown into panic and declared a no-go area after a senior staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Businesses came to a standstill on Monday at the district headquarters after staff members at the district headquarters received information that one of their own had tested Positive for COVID-19.

Upon receiving the information, some staff abandoned their duty stations immediately leaving their personal belongings behind fleeing for their dear lives.

Lillian Ruteraho, the Resident District Commissioner-RDC of Kagadi who doubles as the COVID-19 Task force Chairperson says following the confirmation of a case , they have been compelled to take samples of all staff attached to the district Headquarters.

According to the RDC, the samples have been sent to Uganda Virus Research Institute-Entebbe.

Ruteraho says as a measure for prevention of further spread, management and the district COVID-19 Taskforce have decided to close the district headquarters to allow for disinfecting of all the offices and testing for all contacts.

Ruteraho says the cases are likely to increase since people in the district have abandoned all the COVID-19 guidelines issued to them by the health ministry. She says all the staff at the district will be put under quarantine for 14 days

The RDC says they will reinforce the earlier instructions for all staff to work from home, except heads of department and selected support staff.

Kagadi district has so far registered 9 cases since the outbreak of covid-19 in March this year.

********

URN