Kadodi dancers murder colleague over girlfriend

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bududa police are hunting unknown youths behind the murder of a 31 year-old man during the Kadodi dance procession on Wednesday. The suspects are wanted for killing Ronald Wakimala, a resident of South cell Kikholo in Bududa town council.

Stephen Wolayo, an eye witness says that the drunken youths stabbed Wakimala with a sharp knife in the ribs accusing him of dancing with the girlfriend of the suspects. According to Wolayo, Wakimala dropped and bled to death shortly after being stabbed.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson says that they are hunting for seven youths believed to have been behind the attack on the deceased. He advised Kadodi team leaders not to allow people holding weapons like machetes, knives, and sticks amongst them.

Wakimala becomes the second person to be killed during this year’s Kadodi procession. Last week, another person was in Mbale killed by a group of Kadodi dancers.

URN