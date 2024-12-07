Kadodi dancers banned from Mbale city

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security has banned the traditional Imbalu dance popularly known as Kadodi in Mbale City. Asumin Nasike, the Mbale City Commissioner, announced the ban on Thursday.

She said the ban stemmed from the increased number of crimes committed by the Kadodi dancers.

She cited an incident in which Kadodi dancers stole a mobile phone and 300, 000 Shillings from a UPDF soldier.

Rogers Taitika the Elgon region police spokesperson has urged the public to abide by the directive.

Wilson Watira the Chairperson of ‘’Imbalu’’ at Inzu Yamasaba has welcomed the directive. He said that apart from cases of theft, the dancers also disrupt business in the City.

This week, Inzu Yamasaba banned Kadodi dancers from dancing with sharp objects.

URN