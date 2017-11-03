Kadaga’s letter to Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has written a letter to President Yoweri Museveni on the “Invasion of Parliament” on September 27. (A copy of the reported letter below)

Fighting ensued September 27 as plain-clothes security operatives stormed Uganda’s parliament to help throw out suspended but defiant Members of Parliament (MPs) who tried to stop the tabling of a consititutional ammendment bill dubbed the “Age Limit” motion.

MP Raphael Magyezi (Igara West,NRM) later tabled uninterrupted, a motion seeking leave of parliament to introduce an omnibus Private Member’s Bill to amend Articles 102 (b), 108(3a) and 108(4) of the constitution.

COPY of the letter

H.E the President

State house

P.O.BOX 25947

Your Excellency,

RE: INVASION OF THE PARLIAMENT PRECINTS BY SECURITY AGENCIES ON THE 27TH SEPTEMBER 2017

As you may be aware there were some disruptions of Parliament proceedings by some rowdy members of Parliament on the 21stSeptember, 26th and 27th September 2017.

I took action to suspend 25 members of Parliament from the service of the House for three (3) sittings.

However, after I had requested the Sergeant At Arms to remove the Members from the precincts, unknown people entered the Chamber beat up the Members, including those not suspended and a fight ensured for over one hour.

I have had the opportunity to view the camera footages of what transpired and noticed people in black suits and white shirts who are not part of the Parliamentary Police or the staff of the Sergeant At Arms beating Members. Additionally footage shows people walking in single file from the Office of the President to the Parliament Precincts.

I am therefore seeking an explanation as to the identity, mission and purpose of the unsolicited forces. I am also seeking an explanation about why they assaulted the Members of Parliament.

I am also seeking an explanation why the members were arrested and transported and confined at Police stations.

I would also like to know who the commander of the Operation was since the Parliamentary Commission/speaker did not request for any support.

Yours faithfully

Rebecca A. Kadaga (MP)

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT OF UGANDA

Cc. Rt. Hon Prime Minister

Cc. Minister of Internal Affairs

Cc. Inspector General of Police

Cc. Commander of the Special Forces Command

VIDEO: Speaker Kadaga confirms she wrote to President Museveni over the strangers who Members of Parliament #NTVNews https://t.co/yDrzxkglRk pic.twitter.com/C87B5g5dfS — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) November 3, 2017