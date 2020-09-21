Kadaga’s convoy accident victim passes on

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One of the three people who were knocked by the lead car of the speaker’s motorcade in Fort Portal tourism city has died. Karima Mitala breathed his last at his home in Nyabusozi cell in Central Division Fort Portal around 9pm on Sunday.

His death comes more than a month after he was knocked together with two others at Boma by a police pickup Reg. No. UP 4842 that was leading the convoy of the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga as she was leaving Fort Portal city. Mitala who was riding the motorcycle was carrying his two sisters, Shamilah Mbabazi and Aminah Kakwezi, both residents of Kiteere in Central Division.

The three were heading to Fort Portal city center while Kadaga was being escorted to Boma playground to board a chopper after attending a radio programme where she had gone to campaign for re-election as 2nd vice chairperson of the NRM’s top organ, the Central Executive Committee – CEC.

Even though Kadaga gave the trio Shillings 1 million to cater for their medical needs at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, the victims have been saying the money wasn’t sufficient due to the nature of the injuries sustained. For instance, Mitala sustained head injuries and a sharp object also tore some flesh on his right leg thigh.

Although he was operated two days after the accident, pus had since been oozing out of the stitched incisions that had degenerated into septic wounds. An orthopedist who preferred anonymity told URN that Mitala had developed an infection that could have been as a result of the delayed operation.

His father Abdul Mitala says that they used all the money they had to buy the required drugs after being discharged from hospital and at the time of his death, his son was complaining of terrible pain but they couldn’t help the situation because of financial constraints.

“We have been calling the speaker’s office for more financial assistance and they were telling us that they will see. I didn’t have anymore and my son was the sole breadwinner here. I had nothing to do other than watch him till he breathed his last,” Abdul said.

In a recent interview with URN, Kakwezi said an x-ray had shown that her left hip was dislocated and that the thighbone had cracked. Another x-ray indicated that her left hand was also dislocated from the shoulders. Kakwezi said that after the operation, a catheter was inserted in her body to help her pass out urine and she has since remained bedridden due to severe pain.

She also said that she was unable to buy painkillers or antibiotics that were prescribed at the time of discharge. For her part, Mbabazi said that a sharp object tore apart the flesh on her right thigh adding that even though the wound was stitched, it was still draining yet she can’t afford medication.

The two sisters are demanding compensation from the speaker. Efforts to get a comment about the matter from Kadaga’s private press secretary, Sam Obbo have been futile as repeated calls from our reporter to his phone went unanswered.

******

URN