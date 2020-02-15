Kadaga warns Busoga leaders against frustrating government projects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has tasked leaders to stop corrupt tendencies that threaten government projects.

Speaking at the commissioning of construction works along two roads in Jinja town, Kadaga says that, she receives numerous reports of intrigue and corruption by both technocrats and local leaders from Jinja district, which frustrates the progress of infrastructure projects.

The roads comprised of 2.1 kilometres which will be constructed in a period of 15 months. They include Obote way, Main Street extension and Busoga road.

The contract to construct three roads worth 16.5 billion shillings was awarded to Stirling civil engineering limited.

Kadaga expressed displeasure towards some technocrats who connived with politicians to swindle money meant to construct the fourth floor of the Jinja central market.

She argues that such tendencies of high-level corruption antagonize development as funds meant to benefit the general public end up being swindled by a few people.

Kadaga further warned contractors against using her office to fraudulently acquire contracts from municipalities.

Chris Baryomunsi, the State Minister for Housing, says that infighting by leaders in Busoga sub-region has frustrated development. He cites the bickering between the political wing and the technocrats that threatened the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) Program.

Paul Mwiru, the Jinja East Member of Parliament says that contractors should exercise transparency to prevent bickering as it fosters clear information flow.

Jinja has so far completed construction of three roads under the USMID program. They include Eng. Zhikusoka, Nalufenya road and part of main street.

******

URN