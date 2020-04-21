Kadaga wants relief food distributed across the country

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked able members of the public to contribute towards aiding the vulnerable people within their communities overcome the challenges that came with COVID-19 restrictions.

Kadaga observed that the national taskforce is currently concentrating its’ food aid campaigns in the areas of Kampala and Wakiso while sidelining other equally starving communities throughout the country.

Kadaga noted that Busoga Kingdom had a responsibility to lobby food items to cater for it’s starving population as soon as the cultural institution handed over a cheque of 85 million Shillings to boost the operations of the National COVID-19 Taskforce early last week.

She was speaking during the launch of the Busoga COVID-19 relief food taskforce at the kingdom headquarters on Monday. The taskforce also unveiled food items worth 200 million Shillings which were lobbied from the business community and well wishers.

Kadaga says that the food items will be distributed across the 11 districts of Busoga sub region among lactating mothers, pregnant women, bodaboda riders, taxi drivers, street vendors, elderly and persons with disabilities.

Osman Noor, the regional taskforce chairperson told journalists that a section of people within the region were against the kingdom’s aid to the national taskforce when Kingdom subjects were silently starving.

“Most elite Basoga claimed that the act of donating funds to the National Taskforce was insensitive and uncalled for as many people back home were left starving. But after fulfilling the president’s call for aid, we reorganized ourselves and embarked on this campaign,” he says.

Meanwhile, Wasswa Balunywa, the chairperson of Busoga Royal Concepts tasked the Basoga to save part of their surplus earnings to feed themselves in times of disaster.

Balunywa says that the kingdom should set up a committee of experts mandated with educating masses on the importance of savings and self-reliance in order to reduce food scarcity in the region.

