Kadaga vows to push for representatives of older persons in Parliament

Kabarole Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has promised to do whatever it takes to push for electoral reforms that will enable older persons to have representatives in parliament.

She made the pledge while launching a Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization – SACCO for older persons in Kabarole at Kabarole district headquarters in Kitumba on Saturday.

During the event, the chairperson of the older persons in Kabarole the district, Amos Manyiraho, argued that people who are 60 years and above face a lot of discrimination in society.

For instance, he said that most of them can no longer acquire loans from banks because each time they attempt, loans officers tell them that they are too old and are likely to die before paying back the money.

Manyiraho also noted that in their efforts to get services like health care in government hospitals, they are always made to queue with the youth, which is he said is very unfair since most of them are already too weak to stand.

He argued that if they had representatives like other special interest groups such as youth, women and workers, they would push for laws that favor them to ensure they are treated in a special ways due to their old age.

In her response, Kadaga noted that she had also observed the same injustices, not only in Kabarole but the whole country and pledged to use her position to influence electoral reforms that will see elder persons get representatives in the legislature.

She however, noted that even when the older persons are yet to get representatives in Parliament and Cabinet, it is important that society starts treating them in a special way and give them the respect they deserve.

Sylivia Rwabwogo, the Kabarole Woman Member of Parliament, observed that even when there are Sub county leaders for the elderly, they lack means of transport to go about their duties, adding that the leaders at the district level should be given vehicles.

She also encouraged them to join the SACCO where they can quickly access financial services to avoid discrimination.

Kadaga donated Shillings 5 million to the SACCO that hopes to start registering new members. Over 2,000 elder persons graced the event.

*****

URN