Kadaga unaware of constituency COVID-19 taskforce

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has denied knowledge of the proposed Constituency Covid-19 Task Force.

Kadaga made the statement on Thursday during the plenary sitting. Media reports have for the past two days indicated that a Tuesday meeting between President Museveni and a select committee of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Parliamentary Caucus leaders agreed to create a Constituency Covid-19 Task Force through which MPs can channel support to their people.

The President also took to his official Facebook and Twitter account to confirm the development saying that the move was to avert pressure from individual pressure.

After the meeting with President Museveni, it was reported that the NRM Parliamentary caucus leadership led by government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa drew a proposed Shillings 50 billion budget for presentation to the President for the Task Force.

The development followed a disagreement between MPs and President Museveni over the Shillings 10 billion provided by Parliament to aid MPs to fight coronavirus in their constituencies. The President said that the act was immoral and a trap for MPs.

Bukonzo West MP Atkins Katusabe raised a procedural matter wondering how the President could scandalize the Speaker of Parliament and members over the 10 billion and just a few days after proposes another Shillings 50 billion.

He demanded an explanation of whether the 50 billion was another trap for MPs by the President.

Kadaga responded saying that she was not aware of the money. She added that her office had no official information about it and discouraged parliament from talking about it until it is brought before parliament for discussion.

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda moved a motion for a resolution of parliament expressing displeasure about statements made by the President against Parliament, the Speaker and MPs. He said that the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister immediately explain to MPs about their continued silence about the matter.

Bugabula South MP Henry Kibalya seconded the motion saying that also the parliament resolution should express disappointment in the Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah for stating that he was following guidelines issued by the President regarding the 20 million shillings and yet he is a member of the Parliamentary Commission.

Aruu South MP Odonga Otto also expressed disappointment in the statement by President Museveni saying that he was not the only elected leader in the country and needed to show respect for others.

The motion was overwhelmingly supported and received a nod from Members of Parliament.

*****

URN