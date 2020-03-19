Kadaga summons Finance Minister over Uganda-South Sudan traders compensation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has summoned the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija to explain the approved compensation of Ugandan traders who made losses in South Sudan.

While delivering her communication to MPs on Wednesday, Kadaga noted that she had received a complaint from one of the traders who lost money in South Sudan. According to Kadaga, the complainant says that despite the completion of the verification process, they are yet to receive payment from the government.

A Parliamentary resolution earlier indicated payment of 33 Companies for which Shillings 40 billion was appropriated in the Financial Year 2018/2019 budget for its implementation. However, complaints arose from this allocation with several companies questioning the selective implementation of the resolution to only 10 companies.

Following the complaints, the government then instituted a fresh verification of traders that were to be paid.

Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko said that many traders are still distressed due to losses they made in South Sudan when war broke out and despite a pronouncement by Parliament, they are yet to be paid. He said that it’s a few companies that have received the money.

Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri also reported that he had been approached by Directors of three different companies on their pending payment despite clearance. Wadri said that there is need for parliament to follow up on the funds that were appropriated citing a possibility of misappropriation.

Mbale Municipality MP Jack Wamai Wamanga also raised a complaint that several of his constituents who used to supply goods to South Sudan were omitted on the list for payment yet they lost a lot of money.

Kadaga directed that the Finance Minister appears before parliament on Thursday to explain the matter. She said that it was disappointing that the issue is yet to be concluded almost a year after a parliament resolution.

******

URN