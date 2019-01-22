Kadaga rejects Kasibante’s appointment on COSASE

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has rejected the appointment of Rubaga North Member of Parliament, Moses Kasibante as the Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises-COSASE.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President, Patrick Amuriat Oboi dropped the Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu as COSASE Chairperson and his deputy, Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP last year and replaced them with Mubarak Munyagwa as Chairperson deputized by Moses Kasibante.

However, Kadaga implored FDC to allow Katuntu and his team to continue with the Bank of Uganda (BoU) probe up to February 2019. This prompted a sharp dispute between the Speaker, the Leader of Opposition (LOP), Betty Aol Ochan and the Opposition Chief Whip, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda backed by several opposition and independent MPs.

They insisted that Katuntu hands over after the expiry of his term on January 13th, 2019. Kadaga engaged Ochan in a closed meeting on January 15th, 2019, which resolved to allow Katuntu to continue chairing the Central Bank probe up to February 15th, 2019.

This afternoon, party whips presented their members designated on different Standing Committees of Parliament. Semujju requested Kadaga to allow Kasibante’s name to be withdrawn from the Appointments Committee where he had earlier been designated by the Independent Whip, Andrew Aja Baryayanga so that he is appointed as the COSASE Vice Chairperson.

Kadaga noted that Kasibante would serve on the Appointments Committee where he had already been designated. According to the Parliament Rules of Procedure, an MP is allowed to only serve on one Standing Committee.

Kadaga then ruled that the old COSASE leadership would be allowed to finalize its Probe into the closure of several commercial banks.

The Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa maintained Ntenjeru North MP, Amos Lugolobi as the Budget Committee Chairperson but dropped his deputy Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi and replaced him with Kachumbala County MP, Patrick Opolot Isiagi.

She also dropped Mitooma Woman MP, Jovah Kamateeka and her deputy, Sofia Nalule, the representative of PWDs in Central region as leaders and replaced them with Buvuma Islands County MP, Jennipher Nantume and Bugiri Woman MP, Agnes Taaka respectively.

