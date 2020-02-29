Kadaga, Jordan ambassador discuss strengthening of bilateral ties

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga and the Ambassador of Hasmite Kingdom of Jordan Suleiman Arabiat today discussed means of boosting bilateral ties between the two Parliaments.

In the discussions held at the Speaker’s office, the two discussed how to further technical and parliamentary cooperation in the international and regional arena.

Suleiman who is on his first visit to Uganda ever since Jordan opened up its third embassy in Africa, says they hope to build a better partnership and relations with the East African community through their embassy in Nairobi.

Jordan has two other embassies in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and in South Africa. He says with this, they will try and activate and promote all areas of cooperation with Uganda. He says in the Jordanian Parliamentary monarch, they are trying to promote women participation in politics.

“Its not good to start now, I hope then after elections, we will see the outcome between House of Deputies and senators and then I will be very happy to arrange a meeting,” Suleiman said.

Jordan is a parliamentary monarchy, and the Prime Minister heads the government of multi-party system.

Kadaga hailed the Jordan Government for putting an embassy in Nairobi with intentions of improving relations.

