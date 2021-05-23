KADAGA: I will take on Oulanyah in parliament on Monday

✳ NRM CHOICE FOR SPEAKER Jacob Oulanyah

✳ NRM CHOICE FOR DEPUTY SPEAKER Anita Among

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Hours after the NRM party CEC and MPs caucus voted Jacob Oulanyah as their flag bearer in the race for Speaker in the 11th Parliament, Alitwala Rebecca Kadaga announced she will contest Monday as an Independent.

“Fellow Ugandans, I have come to inform the people of Uganda that my party has opted not to give me the party flag for Speaker of Parliament. I have therefore decided to run as an independent,” Kamuli Woman MP Kadaga told a press briefing.

“During the CEC elections, there was intimidation and massive funding from some party members against me. I’m being pushed out because of speaking about issues concerning ordinary Ugandans,” she told the press.

Kadaga told journalists at a Hotel Africana Press Conference that while her NRM Party has decided to field her former Deputy Oulanyah for the position whe will exercise her right to run as an Independent when Parliament meets tomorrow to elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Dressed in a mixed colored African attire, Kadaga looked calm as she addressed journalists. She did not entertain more questions but briefly repeated her remarks in Lusoga.

She called on Ugandans to ask the MPs to vote for her since she represents interests and needs of the ordinary people.

She says the major reason she is being chased out is because she has been speaking on issues affecting ordinary people. Kadaga added that by ejecting her, the position of women in the constitution has been eliminated.

Kadaga has been Speaker of the 9th and 10th Parliament and previously Deputy Speaker for the 7th and 8th Parliament

Meanwhile information trickling from the NRM caucus that had been sitting past 7: O’clock Sunday evening indicated MPS had decided to front Bukeda Woman , MP Anita Among for the post of Deputy Speaker. Among reportedly garnered 168 votes against her closest rival, Thomas Tayebwa. Tayebwa according to the sources that attended the closed door meeting got 149 of the total votes cast.

Others in the races included Gomba West MP, Robinah Rwakoojo Gureme. Sources indicate that other contestants like Jacob Oboth Oboth, the West Budama South MP was talked out of the race.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that Ruhinda North MP, Thomas Tayebwa has also vowed to offer himself as an Independent. URN tried to reach Tayebwa on phone but he was not answering.