Kadaga gives National Muslim Youth Sacco sh20 million boost

The First deputy premier and minister of East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has donated Shillings 20million as seed money towards the establishment of the National Muslim Youth Council Savings and Credits Cooperative Society-sacco under the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC.

Kadaga handed over the money to the National Muslim Youth Council leaders led by their Chairperson Habib Mustafa during the inaugural National Muslim Youth Day celebrations held at the UMSC headquarters on Saturday. She made the donation in response to a request by Habib Mustafa to support the UMSC based Majilis Sacco to help the youth.

However, Kadaga noted that it was prudent for the Muslim youths to start an independent Sacco instead of hiding under the one established by the council. “I am making a donation of Shillings 29 million as seed money to help you start your own Sacco so that we hold you to account. Don’t hide under the one started by the Mufti,” she said while handing over an envelope containing the money.

Kadaga, who represented President Yoweri Museveni as chief guest also pledged her continued support to the Muslims youths and UMSC. She hailed the Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje for mobilizing the youth nationwide.

“We were used to seeing Muslim youths fighting in mosques. I even saw a fight in my own district in Kamuli didn’t know what to do since all those involved were my people. I want to thank the Mufti for pacifying and collecting these youths from different parts of the country to think and work today,” she said.

She also hailed the UMSC national chairperson Professor Muhammad Lubega for putting in place a strategic plan for the council. “While it has taken more than 50 years to put in place a strategic plan now you have one, this is a good start. You are on the right track to progress,” she said.

Kadaga promised to pursue some of the issued raised by the Mufti and professor Lubega. “I have taken note of the issues of the Mufti and Prof. Lubega have raised and pledged to remain your ally in the cabinet,” she pledged.

Earlier on the Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje asked the government to increase investment in the skilling program to help young people to acquire skills to address the unemployment problem in the country.

“While the government has started various initiatives to help the youths we call for investment in skilling programs to help our youths to create their own projects,” he said.

He urged Muslims youths to embrace hard work as emphasized by prophet Muhammad as opposed to looking for handouts.

“Once some youths approached the prophet for help but when he looked at the youths he told them it was better for them to pick axes and collect firewood from Mt. Uhud and eat from their sweat other than beging for support. The prophet noted that a strong Muslim is more beloved to Allah than a weak Muslim. The prophet taught us to work so lets use our youth to work for our survival,” he said.