Kadaga demands report on human rights violations during electoral process

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has this afternoon directed the House Committee on Human Rights to take stock of violations that marred the electoral process and report back within one month.

Kadaga made the instruction during her communication to legislators in their first sitting after the general election.

Ugandans went to the polls on 14th January 2021 to elect their President and Members of Parliament for the 11th Parliament after a campaign period that lasted two months. Other elections like those of Local Government leaders at District and City levels have since happened while others are scheduled for Monday 1st February 2021 by the Electoral Commission.

“I take cognizance of the reports of the human rights violations in the electoral process characterized by destruction of some campaign activities, arbitrary arrests, detention and destruction of property,” said Kadaga. “Indeed one of the presidential candidates who is also a Member of this House had his freedom of movement curtailed by Security from the evening of 14th January 2021 until a Court Order was issued on Monday 25th January withdrawing the security personnel from his residence.”

She urged the security authorities to respect the rule of law and safeguard human rights.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Opposition Chief Whip took to the floor and also noted the violence and violations of human rights.

“My concern, there are violations that may not wait for even a month. Three days ago, military men came to Kireka Central Market and kidnapped one of the vendors and we have gone to every police station in the area, they don’t know where this vendor is,” he reported the kidnapping of a vendor identified as Sharif Kato.

Ssemujju further noted different media reports on kidnapping that continuously take place in different parts of the country.

Henry Kibalya, the Bugabula South MP questioned whether the Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Jeje Odongo was in charge of people’s security. He appealed that the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda be required to provide a statement in regard to the kidnapping of citizens as soon as possible.

Francis Mwijukye, the Buhweju County MP also reported on the floor of parliament that police men in his constituency were seen helpless on polling day when security operatives were making arrests of people.

In response, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said that it is the obligation of government to protect Ugandans and that when any Ugandan is affected, government must get involved to know why and take appropriate action. He said that the Minister of Internal Affairs was to make a statement on the floor of parliament in regard to the developments.

Kadaga subsequently directed that the Minister of Internal Affairs Gen. Jeje Odongo to present on report on Tuesday next week about the Kireka missing vendor and also the violations of human rights during the election period.

