Kadaga asks president Museveni to take lead in FGM fight

The Independent November 22, 2019 News Leave a comment

Parents of the FGM survivors in the dock who were remanded for aiding FGM.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT  |  The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga wants President Museveni to take lead in the fight against Female Genital mutilation in the country. 

Kadaga was speaking on Thursday while meeting a team from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) led by the Regional Director Dr Julitta Onabanjo at Parliament on Gender-Based Violence, Child Marriage and FGM.

According to Kadaga, she is disappointed at the level at which Government has failed to help the girls affected by FGM in Sebei and Karamoja regions. 

Kadaga asked the President to show interest in helping the girls in the affected areas.

Dr Julitta Onabanjo said as UNDP they were worried with Uganda’s regression with the FGM. She, however, says that they will help Uganda work on the cost of eliminating FGM.

According to research by Reproductive, Educative and Community Health Programme (REACH),  24% of girls aged 10 to 14 have experienced some form of genital mutilation in Uganda.

