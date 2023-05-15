Kabyanga: Tell Ugandans how Muhoozi will make their lives better

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabyanga, has challenged those promoting General Muhoozi Keinerugaba as a presidential candidate in the 2026 elections to provide evidence of his capacity to improve the lives of Ugandans.

Kabyanga, who has been chosen as Patron of the Kasese branch of the growing MK Movement, was critical of Muhoozi’s countrywide mobilization drives, which he said lacked a transformational message.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts to raise living standards, Kabwanga argued that there were still gaps that whoever wants to be the next president , must address.

He urged Muhoozi’s supporters to mobilize youths to engage in productive work and take advantage of government programs. Kabyanga emphasized the importance of positioning young people well to participate in the political process, but he called on them to focus on production and development rather than unproductive political debates.

Johnstone Muhindo, a youth who runs a mobile money outlet in Nyakasanga ward, are concerned that political aspirants are not addressing critical issues like unemployment, especially among young people.

Muhindo, who holds a diploma in business administration, doubts that Muhoozi’s camp has solutions to current national problems.

Henry Basaliza, a coordinator for the “Muhoozi movement,” acknowledged that their current efforts are focused on mobilizing grassroots structures.

He assured Ugandans that the movement would share essential development messages when the right time came.

*****

URN