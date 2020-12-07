Kabwegyere asks Mbwatekamwa to quit race

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Professor Tarsis Kabwegyere has lashed at his National Resistance Movement-NRM party rival, Mbwatekamwa Gaffa for attacking his campaign agents. The two are vying for the Igara West parliamentary seat. Kabwegyere’s claims come a few days following the release of his two agents who were allegedly arrested on orders of Mbwatekamwa.

According to Professor Tarsis Kabwegyere, trouble started after Mbwatekamwa’s agents raided his campaign office and covered it with the posters of his rival. This prompted Kabwegyere’s agent to tear the posters, which didn’t go down well with Mbwatekamwa’s team. They reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of two of his agents, who spent several days in detention.

One of those arrested has been identified as John Tumwiine, the political assistant of Kabwegyere in Greater Kyamuhunga. Kabwegyere has asked Mbwatekamwa, who is the incumbent Kasambya Member of Parliament to quit the race if he is scared of fair competition instead of engaging in the politics of malice. “I told Mbwatekamwa that that’s not the way of looking for votes if he is fearing let him withdraw from the race, how can you attack my agents at my own office?” he asked.

Tumwiine claims that Mbwatekamwa had earlier on sent his agents to bribe him to join their side in vain. “They sent their sister Ketty to buy me I refused, they tried again I refused and I think that’s their next step they decided to arrest me by attacking our office”, Tumwiine disclosed.

Mbwatekamwa has not yet commented as he couldn’t be reached by our reporter on his mobile numbers. A voter, who only identified himself, Ntsumi told our reporter that he hates politics of hatred and advised politicians to play mature politics.

“Don’t cause hatred amongst us because you have your own targets and you can’t force people to support you so just wait for the polling day,” he said. The other candidates in the Igara West parliamentary race are FDC’s youthful, Brian Katana and NUP’s Juma Nayebare Kadiisi. Mbwatekamwa narrowly defeated Professor Kabwegyere in the NRM Primaries.

********

URN