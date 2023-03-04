Kabuleta trashes new Public Health Law

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The president of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), Joseph Kabuleta said the new Public Health (Amendment) Act, 2022 infringes on the rights of Ugandans.

The new law which was assented to on 8th February by President Yoweri Museveni gives the government through the Ministry of Health the authority to punish violators such as parents who fail to vaccinate their children and, or anyone who fails to report an outbreak of “unusual” diseases and disclose the whereabouts of contacts.

The new law emphasizes the prevention and management of infectious diseases and epidemics – a central theme of public health intervention.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Kampala on Monday, Kabuleta said using the law to forcefully inoculate people especially the young ones is dangerous since most times such vaccinations have side effects and it would be wise for people to decide for themselves whether to take on the exercise or not.

He says the Ministry of Health may also use the law to fulfil their personal goals.

“The Public Health Act introduced some incredibly stiff fines for people against certain things for instance violating epidemic control measures which include quarantines and curfews, the fine goes up to paying Shs3m,” Kabuleta noted.