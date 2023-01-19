Kabuleta sectarianism case pushed to March

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nakawa Chief Magistrate Court has pushed the case where former presidential candidate and president of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue party (NEED), Joseph Kabuleta is charged with promoting sectarianism to March.

In November 2022, Kabuleta was arrested on allegations of refusal to honor police summons at the Criminal Investigation Directorate at Naguru to record a statement on charges of promoting sectarianism.

Police allege that during a press conference, Kabuleta and others still at large in May 2022, alleged that service delivery in Mbarara district is based on ethnic belongings of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga, and Banyankole which created dissatisfaction and promoted feelings of ill-will.

Ritah Newumbe Kidasa, the Chief Magistrate of Nakawa court adjourned the case to March 15 because Doreen Erima, the prosecutor in the case was not present in court.

Joseph Kabuleta says that the state is free to carry out all the necessary investigations in the matter.

