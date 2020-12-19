Kabuleta pledges to invest in value addition to boost farmers in Bunyangabu

Bunyangabu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta has promised farmers in Buyangabu District that his government will invest in value addition to address post-harvest losses and increase the value of agricultural produces.

Kabuleta who started his campaigns in the Tooro region on Friday said that it is unfortunate that Uganda continues to import items that should have been produced and added value locally.

He says the effects of the lockdown due to Covid-19 where farmers produce severely dropped in prices is a clear indication that the government has not given agriculture the deserved attention.

Kabuleta says his government will install processing facilities at sub-counties to help farmers produce ready items for sale. He also pledged to revive cooperative unions so that producers can set uniform prices.

Kabuleta who also promised to revive the railway transport in neighbouring Kasese District said the railway will help farmers in the region to easily transport their produce to different parts of the country and beyond.

Kabahuma Kimuli Nuriat a farmer in Yerya says farmers are currently struggling to make ends meet as prices for common produce remain low. She believes the presence of factories can save them from losses.

On Saturday Kabuleta is expected in Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa Districts.

********

URN