Kabarole to return UGX 600m pension fund over lack of information

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabarole district is likely to return 600 million shillings meant for pensioners because of the failure by the beneficiaries to submit their names and proper identification documents.

Kabarole Chief Administrative Officer, Phionah Sanyu explains that the district received 1 billion shillings this financial year for pension arrears but only 400 million Shillings has been paid out leaving a balance of 600 million Shillings because of beneficiaries lack IDs and have conflicting names.

She revealed that 86 pension files are before the Inspectorate of Government-IG for investigations following double payment and failure to trace the beneficiaries.

Sanyu said the Public Service Ministry has also directed them to stop guaranteeing pensioner’s loans and advised them to use their land titles as security because many have died of loan stress.

Modecai Kakorwa, the Chairperson Uganda Pensioner’s Cooperative Society Kabarole branch, says some of the pensioners failed to get their money because they are not registered with the association and are not known. He says the district fears to give money to ghost pensioners.

Kakorwa states that every year they fill life certificates to verify whether their members are still alive or dead but some of them don’t do it. He also explained that some of their members are aged and are disturbed by documentation and the delayed issuance of National identity cards.

He wants government to help pensioners by reducing on the lengthy procedures.

Richard Rwabuhinga, the Kabarole district LCV chairperson says harmony has been restored in pension following the streamlining of the system by CAO and Human Resource department, which has led to a reduction of suffering and suffocation of pensioners.

He revealed that commencing this financial year, retired officers will automatically access the pensioners’ payroll in the coming month unless they lack documents and appear late.

URN