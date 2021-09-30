Kabarole residents decry surging cases of livestock theft

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kabarole district are living in fear over the increased livestock theft in the district. The thieves are mainly targeting cattle and goats in sub counties.

Godfrey Musumba, the Harugongo sub county chairperson says that over 20 cows have so far been stolen this month alone.

Musumba says that the thieves terrorizing the area are using the Toro-Semuliki game reserve as their hideout.

Musumba suspects the livestock thieves are exporting their loot to the Democratic Republic of Congo via Ntoroko and Bundibugyo districts. The thieves mainly attack areas of Harugongo, Kicwamba, Kazingo and Hakibale sub counties, while others spread to Fort portal North division in Rwenkuba, Kyaruhaza, Karambi ward, North division.

On Tuesday night, the angry residents of Nyantabooma village in Harugongo sub country arrested and murdered two suspected cattle thieves before burning their bodies to ashes. The duo whose identities remain unknown to the locals were arrested with 4 stolen cows from Harugongo sub county in the early hours of the morning.

Happy Katorogo, the Nyataboma village chairperson says that some pastoralists in the area have resorted to flee the sub county citing increasing insecurity.

“As leaders we however condemn acts of mob justice, we are calling on government to increase security in this village and other neighboring areas,” Happy added. “People here tell me that they have resorted to sharing housing with animals to save them from being stolen.”

Ben Kiiza, a pastoralist in Harugongo said cattle rustlers not thieves have invaded the area, and should the area security continue to relax over calls from the masses, soon they will start killing people in Kabarole.

“The people who have attacked this area are not known to us and we call upon the police to resume night patrols,” Ben added.

James Nyakojo who claims to have lost several animals at the hands of livestock thieves says there is need to establish collaborative efforts by the inter district security teams to address insecurity.

Jack Magezi Kichuchuli, the Kichwamba sub county chairman said police has not helped to reduce theft in the district.

The chairperson accused police of releasing key suspects in livestock theft cases on several occasions, and the released ones have continued to terrorize communities.

