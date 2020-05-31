Kabambiro sub-county residents to get clean water

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kabambiro Sub-County in Kamwenge district for decades have gone without safe water sources putting their lives at risk.

But the locals are now excited after a new water project was commissioned in the district.

The project will be implemented by Water for People, a global nonprofit organisation that offers people clean water and sanitation solutions in unification with Kamwenge district local government, National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) and World Vision.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of December 2020. Stanley Okettayot, the water and sanitation engineer working with Water for People says the project aims at providing water to improve on community hygiene and sanitation since communities have been attributing poor hygiene to lack of water.

He says the piped water supply and sanitation system will go along way to improve on health and sanitation standards of the community. Okettayot says the team has already completed the baseline survey to establish which areas should be handled first.

Michael Byamukama, the Assistant Water Officer Kamwenge district said residents in the sub county have been trekking long distances in search of clean water.

Crinelious Asiimwe, the district councilor representing Kabambiro sub-county says the water sources will also reduce on disease outbreaks in the area.

*******

URN