KABALE: Three killed in road crash

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been killed in a road crash in Kabale District.

The crash which occurred on Thursday at 11:30 pm at Butare village along Katuna-Kabale-Mbarara Highway involved a Simba Bus and a Mercedes Benz.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus registration number KCG 888F was heading to Kampala from Kigali while the Mercedes Benz registration number RAF 036T was heading to Kigali from Kampala.

A traffic police officer who preferred anonymity says that the driver of the Mercedes Benz vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road when he collided with the Bus.

The traffic said that all the three occupants in the Benz, whose identities are yet to be established died on the spot.

He also said none of the passengers on the bus got injured. The accident paralyzed traffic along the highway.

